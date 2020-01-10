Second worship session announced for Kanye West in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to feedback, people will have another chance to catch Kanye West later this month for a worship service in Pigeon Forge.

The Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association announced a second session for West and the Sunday Service Choir as the headliner for the “Strength to Stand Conference” on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.

According to a release issued to News Channel 11, the second session was announced due to the first session at 10 a.m. selling out quickly.

The event is scheduled for the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

You can visit strengthtostand.com for ticket purchases which are now available, online only. Tickets will not be available onsite at the event.

The following statement was issued to News Channel 11 late Thursday night:

“The first session sold out quickly and we saw demand to add a second service. We are so thankful that Kanye West and his team are willing to do this,” said Evangelist Scott Dawson. “We are honored to have Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir along with his pastor, Adam Tyson join us for the Strength to Stand Conference this month. As a major influencer on the global stage, Kanye West is excited to share what the Lord is doing in his life and we are excited to partner with him to tell the world about Jesus.”