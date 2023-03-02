NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second Tennessee National Guard pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month was welcomed home Thursday afternoon.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro was flown to Nashville International Airport before being transported to Gallatin, which is where he grew up as a pastor’s son, for memorial services.

Randolph and fellow Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Both were killed Feb. 15, when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.

Wadham was welcomed home by friends, family, and the community Wednesday at Nashville International Airport before being transported to Joelton for burial.

Randolph received a similar treatment Thursday.