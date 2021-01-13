Second suspect arrested in murder case of Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a second person in connection to the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, who was shot on her way into work on December 3.

Metro police arrested 28-year-old James Cowan as he arrived at the Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex Tuesday night.

Caitlyn Kaufman

MNPD undercover detectives, TBI, and ATF agents surveilled Cowan as he traveled there from a motel on Sidco Drive. He was riding in a car that backed into a parking spot in the apartment complex. Authorities believe Cowan had been staying at the motel for the past several days.

Police found two pistols, a half pound of marijuana, and five grams of a white powder in the car Cowan was riding in.

Kaufman was murdered on December 3, 2020, while she was driving to work the overnight shift at Saint Thomas West Hospital. She was shot and killed on Interstate 440 and was just 26-years-old.

Earlier this month, Metro police issued a search warrant for Cowan charging him with criminal homicide. Cowan was allegedly riding in a car with co-defendant Devaunte Hill when shots were fired from their vehicle into Kaufman’s car. Hill war arrested on December 11 and remains at the Downtown Detention Center.

An investigation led by Detective Chris Dickerson shows that Cowan and Hill know each other. Analysis of cell phone data by MNPD shows both men were in the area of the crime scene when Kaufman was killed.