Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee employee tests positive for COVID-19, no meal deliveries until Wednesday

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Divers recovered the body of a drowning victim in Hendersonville, Tennessee over the weekend, according to the Hendersonville Fire Department social media.

HFD officials said they were called out to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and Sumner County EMS also responded to the scene.