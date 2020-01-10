Sears at Knoxville West Town Mall demolished

Tennessee

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The old Sears at West Town Mall in Knoxville has come down.

Our sister station WATE 6’s cameras captured the demolition progress Thursday night. You can see where heavy machinery tore into the building.

The Sears at West Town Mall closed permanently last January.

Mall officials say they don’t have any details to share about future developments at the site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss