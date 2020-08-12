Search underway in multiple counties for evidence in Tabitha Tuders’ disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are in Hickman and Dickson counties searching for evidence in the disappearance of Tabitha Tuders, the department confirmed to News 2 Wednesday morning.

Detectives said “recent information” led them to search a property in Bon Aqua, with the assistance of the FBI, but no additional details were immediately released.

Later in the morning, police revealed they were also serving a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Dickson County in connection with the case.

Police have said Tabitha, who was 13 at the time, was last seen walking to a bus stop in 2003, just blocks from her home on Lillian Street in East Nashville.

In a one-on-one interview earlier this year, Detective Steven Jolley told News 2 that from the beginning, “many tips” have come in suggesting that Tabitha might’ve been abducted, drugged and forced into prostitution in the Dickerson Road and Trinity Lane area. Those same tips continue to come in, the detective explained.

Property in Hickman County searched 8/12/20 for evidence in Tabitha Tuders’ disappearance. (Photo: WKRN)

Jolley revealed tips also continue to name one man currently serving a “lengthy” sentence in a federal prison, known to be involved in prostitution in the East Nashville area. The detective explained that man, whose name has not been released, is one of many “potential suspects” in Tabitha’s disappearance.

Her family continues to hold out hope. They hold a candlelight vigil every year for Tabitha outside East Nashville Magnet Middle School.

(Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)