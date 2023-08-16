NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are reportedly searching for two Tennesseans who disappeared while on a trip to Fairbanks, Alaska last week.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, 50-year-old Jonas Bare and 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian checked into an Airbnb in the downtown area on Aug. 9. They were scheduled to check out just two days later on Aug. 11, but never did.

Police said their personal belongings were left at the Airbnb, and they never made their return flight. The last time anyone saw Hovsepian and Bare was on Aug. 10 on a hiking trail at Chena Hot Springs Resort in Fairbanks, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian (Courtesy: Fairbanks Police Department)

Bare and Hovsepain, whose social media accounts indicate that they are from Nashville, were officially reported missing on Aug. 12. Later that evening, Fairbanks police found the blue Jeep Compass Bare had rented through Turo at the resort.

Troopers launched a search and rescue operation in the area and have been using helicopters, Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, ATVs, K9 teams and other professional search and rescue teams to look for Bare and Hovsepain. On Aug. 15, troopers said the search was still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovsepian is asked to contact either the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 and reference incident 23 003095, or the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at 907-451-5100 and reference incident AK23085703.