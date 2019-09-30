Search underway for missing 67-year-old man in Nashville park

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 100 people joined Metro Police to search for a missing hiker in Beaman Park in Davidson County Sunday.

Wallace “Buzz” Carter, 67, went for a hike in the park around noon Saturday and never returned home to his wife in Belle Meade.

His locked car was found at the park with his cell phone inside.

Metro police confirmed that Carter is the former Executive Vice President at The Bank of Nashville. He retired in 2017.

The search for Carter started Saturday night at 7 p.m. and began again Sunday at 7 a.m. Crews are expected to resume searching Monday at 8 a.m.

Carter is a member of Christ Presbyterian in Nashville. His pastors announced the search at church Sunday morning and groups began organizing to help look for their fellow church member.

“We heard about Buzz at church and we all came out to support them and try to find him,” said Todd Teller.

Metro police and the Urban Search and Rescue Crew led the search with helicopters and drones. The public park is 2,300 acres and is surrounded by acreage that is privately-owned.

Carter is 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts.

Family and friends say he is an active hiker who comes to the park often and is in good health.

“He loves to hike,” said 35-year-friend Jim Douglas, “Often he hikes with other people. He takes an elderly group of men at our church out one day a week, and they go to various parks and hike.”

Volunteers were sent home Sunday evening before dark, but Metro officers will stay overnight.

The active search groups will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m. at the top of the hill at Beaman Park.

Anyone willing and able-bodied can help but must check in with law enforcement for an assigned group.

In addition, police are asking anyone who was hiking in Beaman Park Saturday and saw Carter call to reach out and tell them where they saw him. The non-emergency phone number for Metro police is 615-862-8600.