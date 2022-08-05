KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who left Knoxville for Charlotte, North Carolina has gone missing.

Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. He has short brown hair and glasses. He is 6’3″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Evans’ last known location was in the Cherokee, North Carolina area, where his family said his cell phone pinged a tower.

“His car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park yesterday. The National Park Services began the search this morning,” sister Analiese Evans told WATE 6 on Friday morning. Both attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

A 2017 grey Nissan Altima with license plate 4LO-8L5 that Evans was driving was found late Thursday by park rangers, according to Dana Soehn, spokeswoman for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The car was found at a trailhead on Heintooga Road in the Balsam Mountain area of the park, on the North Carolina side, Soehn said. Rangers are searching again today, Soehn said.

Knoxville Police said Friday that a missing persons report was filed Monday afternoon.

“He told his sister that he was going to work out at the TRECS Gym at UTK and that he might drive to Charlotte after. Apparently, there is no record of Bryce’s card being used at the gym, he did not sign in for his internship at UNC and his phone goes straight to voicemail as well,” said Scott Erland, KPD spokesman.

Image courtesy of the office of North Carolina Sen. Chuck Edwards

Image courtesy of the Bryce family

Photo courtesy of the Evans family

Photo courtesy of the Evans family

Image courtesy of the Bryce family

Evans is a Tennessee National Guardsman and an Eagle Scout, his sister said. Evans is known to enjoy hiking and camping.

If you have any information that could help first responders find Evans, call the following:

Knoxville Police Department: 865-215-7450

Cherokee Police Department: 828-359-6600

EDITORS NOTE: This story will be updated as information is gathered.