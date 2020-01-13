Search for suspect after puppy thrown from Knoxville overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Knoxville police are investigating after someone threw a puppy from an overpass early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park.

According to Knoxville police, officers were already in the area and located the injured puppy. She was transported to the University of Tennessee Veterinarian Medical Facility where the staff determined her injuries were not life-threatening.

This morning at around 3 a.m., somebody threw this sweet puppy off the Alcoa Hwy overpass near Tyson Park. KPD officers were already in the area, located the dog and transported her to the UT Vet facility. She is expected to live and be transferred to @YWACpets. pic.twitter.com/aRNG0dWRdQ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 13, 2020

The puppy will be taken to Young-Williams Animal Center for treatment, officers said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.