LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Scott County, TN deputies seek suspect in sexual battery, kidnapping

Tennessee

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

HELENWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A search is on for a man in Scott County, Tennessee accused of several charges including kidnapping and sexual battery.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office say Charles “Vincent” Willoughby was last seen carrying a backpack in the Tombstone Road area near Low Gap Road in Helenwood.

He’s described as being 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The sheriff’s office says do not approach Willoughby if you see him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss