Scott County, TN deputies seek suspect in sexual battery, kidnapping

HELENWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A search is on for a man in Scott County, Tennessee accused of several charges including kidnapping and sexual battery.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office say Charles “Vincent” Willoughby was last seen carrying a backpack in the Tombstone Road area near Low Gap Road in Helenwood.

He’s described as being 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The sheriff’s office says do not approach Willoughby if you see him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245.