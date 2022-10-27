NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new resource related to education and safety in Tennessee schools for families has been announced by the Governor’s Office. The “School Safety Toolkit” launched Thursday via the SafeTN smart device application, with a message from Governor Bill Lee.

“As we continue our work to protect Tennessee children, the new School Safety Toolkit will provide parents with helpful resources and greater transparency to feel confident their child is safe at school,” said Gov. Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to prepare and engage in school safety by utilizing this Toolkit and downloading the SafeTN app.”

The new resource is meant to help parents prepare and engage in their child’s safety plan while attending Tennessee public schools. The toolkit follows the governor’s actions back in August, when his administration announced steps for strengthening school safety.

The toolkit is a joint effort of the Tennessee Departments of Education, Safety & Homeland Security and Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services. The SafeTN app is free to download.

Other steps announced by the Lee administration along with Executive Order 97 include the following:

Equipping Parents

Engaged more than 11,000 Tennesseans through the SafeTN app, a free resource to quickly and confidentially report safety concerns at a child’s school

Expanded School-Based Behavioral Health Liaisons to cover all 95 counties

Made mobile crisis providers available to families across the state that can be reached by dialing ‘988’

Securing Schools

Provided every school district with an updated School Safety Plan Template

Ensured every Tennessee school has completed a physical school security assessment

Supported school districts with school safety training resources

Prioritized frequent, unannounced checks to see that school doors latch and precautions are in place

Partnering with Law Enforcement