Santa, Mrs. Claus, reindeer surprise families at East TN Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa and his family brought Christmas cheer to the patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.

Many families were unable to spend time at home for the holidays because their child had to be in the hospital, but Santa, Mrs. Claus and three of his backup reindeer brought Christmas to them.

“The main reindeer, they’re all resting up cause they’re tired from a long, long ride,” Santa said. “So these guys brought us down here to come see the kids.”

Despite Santa flying around all day and night, he wasn’t too tired to visit the good boys and girls at the hospital.

The fun wasn’t only for patients though.

One of the dads was happy all of his children got to enjoy an experience they wouldn’t have had even if they were home.

“The other three kids are kind of cooped here and there’s nothing wrong with them, so they get to experience somewhat of a normal Christmas,” Joshua Guthrie said.

The children were able to pet three of Santa’s backup reindeer, that flew all the way from the Reindeer Retreat in Maryville.

Romeo, Curly, and Dominic created a holiday experience most of the children won’t ever forget.

“I wasn’t expecting much, because you know, I’m at a hospital on Christmas. But, I’m just really thankful that there’s a lot of programs that are out that are helping the kids in the hospital,” Chelsey, a patient, said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out reindeer toys to the families as souvenirs, and then each child got to grab a toy that was donated by Family Dollar.

This was the first year East Tennessee Children’s Hospital hosted reindeer, and staff said it was a hit.