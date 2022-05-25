KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The resort where three U.S. tourists, including a couple from Maryville, were found dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning is making changes in hopes to prevent any other such deaths.

The Sandals Emerald Bay Resort Great Exuma Island in the Bahamas said Bahamian authorities concluded the cause of the deaths “was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.”

Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, both of Maryville, Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found dead inside neighboring villas at the resort in May. Nearly a month later, investigators said autopsy and toxicology reports show they died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

In response to the deaths, the resort has placed CO detectors in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and they plan to place detectors in all guest rooms throughout the region. The resort has also partnered with “environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort.”