Sam Hunt: Sorry for driving drunk after Tennessee show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving.

The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted Friday that he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville last week.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.

Recently released 911 calls show Metro Nashville police received several reports of an SUV driving the wrong way down a one-way road.

An arrest warrant says officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. It says two empty beer containers were in the passenger seat.

The newspaper says he had a blood-alcohol level of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08.

Hunt’s been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January.