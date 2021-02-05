Sale of Knoxville Center Mall site expected to be finalized soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A sale on the Old Knoxville Center Mall could be finalized “very soon,” according to Knoxville’s Director of Engineering.

We’re told the city has been speaking regularly with Dallas-based Hillwood enterprises about the mall, currently named “Project Malibu.”

Hillwood Enterprises recently began working on “Project Pearl,” an Amazon fulfillment center in Alcoa. Hillwood, along with another group, is making the pitch to purchase the old mall facility. The building plans show Hillwood intends to build an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center on the site.

We’re still working to learn the official timeline for the finalization of the sale.

The old Knoxville Center Mall closed its doors January 2020. We’ll keep you updated as soon as demolition and construction begins.