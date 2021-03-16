Running 4 Heroes founder greeted by first responders in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Florida boy received a hero’s welcome on Monday as he continues to honor law enforcement across the country.

Twelve-year-old Zechariah Cartledge is the founder of the nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes, Inc. and was welcomed today by first responders from across the region, starting with his arrival at McGhee Tyson Airport.

Welcome Zechariah Cartledge / Running 4 Heroes to Knoxville,Tennessee & meeting Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. We appreciate your support to all law-enforcement and thank you for running for one of our own back in 2019 🏃‍♂️🇺🇸 💙 @THPKnoxville pic.twitter.com/qODgwO5AqG — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 15, 2021

Zechariah’s nonprofit includes him running to honor first responders while raising money to present grants across the U.S. He’ll be visiting Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to present a grant.

Zechariah, founder of Running 4 Heroes will be presenting a check to Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Coble. @6News pic.twitter.com/MGFwh587Zj — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) March 16, 2021

He will then travel with a police escort to the Tri-Cities to run a race at Bristol Motor Speedway Tuesday evening.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will help lead the run in the Bristol Motor Speedway Pace Car.