Country music icon Ronnie Milsap to perform in Gatlinburg in February 2020

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 29: Recording artist Ronnie Milsap performs during the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Presents Deck The Hall Holiday Concert at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A beloved country music icon will perform at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in February.

According to a release from the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Ronnie Milsap will be performing on Saturday, February 29 at 8 p.m. at the convention center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $52 – $62. Tickets are available online here.

The legendary blind musician is the man behind hits like “Smoky Mountain Rain” and “No Gettin’ Over Me.”

Milsap’s performance is part of the second annual Tennessee Songwriter Week, which is designated to celebrating past and present songwriters in the last full week of February.

More information on Tennessee Songwriter Week can be found by clicking here.