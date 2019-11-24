Rocky Top man arrested for fatally shooting his neighbor

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Rocky Top Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Rocky Top Police Department revealed that George M. Patterson, 64, the victim’s neighbor, was the individual responsible.

Rocky Top officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Willow Lane around 8 a.m. Saturday.

At the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Agents joined the Rocky Top Police Department in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of David Ray Roach, Jr.

Roach was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Patterson was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.