Roane County, TN woman files lawsuit against TVA for 2008 coal ash spill

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Roane County woman has filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority after she says the 2008 coal ash spill contaminated and polluted the environment.

She also claims that TVA concealed leaks of toxic chemicals.

That suit claims that toxic chemicals from the spill polluted the groundwater and even concealed radiation and arsenic leaks from people living in Roane County.

The suit seeks funds to support a medical monitoring program for residents who may have been exposed to leaks and other measures to ensure citizens stay healthy.

