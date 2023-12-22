ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Commission announced a proclamation Friday marking Dec. 22 as a remembrance day for workers who helped clean up the Kingston Fossil Plant Coal Ash Spill.

Friday marked 15 years since the incident, which remains the biggest industrial spill in U.S. history. The spill happened when a barrier at the plant ruptured, releasing 1.1 billion gallons of coal ash.

In the years since around 60 people have died due to illness caused by the ash. Jason Williams is one of the workers from the clean-up, who said he’s lucky to still be alive.

“Health-wise, it’s a struggle for me and my family, I brought stuff home to my family, some of my family members are sick too, it’s just been a struggle,” he said.

Jason Williams speaking at the reading of the proclamation.

He’s spoken out about the long-term effects of the spill and said he’s grateful for the proclamation.

“Somebody in Kingston finally stepped up and did something for the workers, and a lot of the deceased workers, their wives have really been pushing this because they lost a lot,” he said.

One of those wives is Betty Johnson. Her husband Tommy worked on the clean-up and died earlier this year.

“He went to work as a healthy man, strong, vibrant man. Maybe after four or five years, little things started happening, but we never connected it to toxic coal ash,” she explained.

Tommy worked alongside Ansol Clark during the spill. Clark died in 2021, and Johnson has since connected with his wife.

“I didn’t know Ansol’s wife or Ansol, but through the work and friendship, we have become close friends now. We went to Ansol’s funeral, Tommy and I did, and then she came to Tommy’s funeral. So we have made a bond, not just she and I, but a lot of people have made a bond just from this tragedy that happened,” Johnson said.

Ansol Clark (left) and Tommy Johnson (right).

For the workers and their families, the Roane County proclamation is a small, but powerful, step forward in raising awareness about their lost loved ones. For Johnson, she wants everyone to know who her husband was.

“He was a sweet loving teddy bear, I loved him so much. He was a hard worker, he was a good father, a good provider, he was a deacon at a church, he loved the Lord, he was my all in all. We were buddies, we were friends, so I miss him so much, so so much,” she said.

In the years following the spill, a group of workers and their families sued Jacobs Engineering, the company hired by TVA to handle the clean-up. They reached a settlement in the case earlier this year.