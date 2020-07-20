Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, Tennessee Aquarium named among nation’s best

Two aquariums in Tennessee have been named among the best in the nation.

The Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies ranked second only to the Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri in USA’s Top Ten Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The Tennessee Aquarium was ranked fifth, just one month after reopening to the public.

Tennessee Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford said they are so grateful to their followers and fans who helped them finish strong in the contest.

The Tennessee Aquarium came in ninth on the USA Today list in 2019 and seventh in 2018.

The list featured 20 facilities nominated by a panel of experts. Winners were selected by popular vote.