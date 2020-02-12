‘Right to Work’ amendment sails through Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A resolution seeking to change the Tennessee Constitution to enshrine the state’s “right to work” law is gaining momentum.

The GOP-controlled Senate passed the measure on Monday and must now go before the similarly Republican-controlled House.

The resolution’s main sponsor, Republican Rep. Brian Kelsey, says the constitutional amendment is needed because it will make it harder to repeal or weaken.

Supporters point to Virginia as a warning, where Democrats recently took over the Statehouse and are now looking to repeal its “right to work” law.