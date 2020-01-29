Rewards offered for hunters, fishers that recommend first-time license purchasers

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — This year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is thanking anyone who spends their time outdoors.

TWRA is launching The Refer-a-Friend campaign which rewards licensed hunters and anglers who refer anyone to buy their first license in Tennessee.

TWRA is partnering with Tennessee State Parks for the first perk of the year.

For your help, TWRA will send you a thank you, 15 percent off cabin rentals or 25 percent off camping. Discounts expire April 30.

You can check out the amenities offered at the parks across Tennessee HERE.

According to a release from TWRA, “the discount is valid for new reservations only and not valid prior to the start of the promotional period. The discount is based on availability and certain other restrictions may apply. A two night minimum applies on cabin reservations.”

These codes will be valid from Jan. 1 through April 30 of this year.

Licenses will go on sale Feb. 18 for the 2020-2021 year.