Reward rises to $24K for info on Knoxville police officer attack

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An FBI office in Tennessee says they’ve added an additional $5,000 to a reward for information on a suspect who hit a police officer in the head with a tire iron 10 months ago.

News outlets report the reward stands at $28,400 for any information leading to an arrest of the person who attacked Knoxville police Officer B.K. Hardin.

A news release from the department says Hardin was directing traffic for the Missouri-Tennessee football game in November when someone struck him in the back of the head with a tire iron. Hardin was rushed to the hospital with a head injury that required surgery.

The release says investigators don’t have a suspect and haven’t determined a motive for the attack, which police describe as random.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss