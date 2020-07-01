Reward offered for murder suspect wanted by Knoxville PD, TBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Federal and state investigators are looking for Tomier Jashaud Lundy, 20.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Lundy is wanted by Knoxville police for first-degree murder, weapons possession, and evading arrest.

The TBI has added Lundy to its “most wanted” list and says he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The FBI has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction in addition to a $2,500 reward by the TBI.

Anyone with information on Lundy’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.