Reward offered after beloved goose killed at Old Hickory marina in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Boat owners at an Old Hickory marina have announced a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the driver who they believe intentionally ran over and killed a beloved goose.

Barnyard the goose has been at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina for at least 15 years and was run over by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to Beth-Anne Gentry.

Gentry, who has a boat at the marina in Old Hickory, posted surveillance video of the incident, provided by Blue Turtle Bay Marina, asking the public to help identify the driver.

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

At the time, she said Oreo the duck, Barnyard’s best friend, was right next to him.

“It’s like your best friend being murdered right beside you,” Gentry told News 2.

Gentry said the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has been notified, as she and other boat owners believe the killing was intentional.

After reviewing the video, Metro Animal Care and Control has said it will investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact MACC at 615-862-7928.