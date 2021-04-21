Reward money raised for Christmas Day bombing awarded to law enforcement

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released officer body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the downtown Nashville bombing Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Funds collected for a reward in the downtown Nashville Christmas Day bombing will be donated to local and state law enforcement, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. (NCVC) announced Wednesday.

The NCVC set up a reward fund immediately after the Second Avenue bombing, which raised $34,500 with contributions from community members and Nashville visitors.

Part of the money was donated to the Tennessee State Troopers Association in honor of the troopers who were able to piece together the suspect vehicle’s 17-digit VIN number. In addition, funds were donated to the Metro Nashville Police Department to recognize the six officers who cleared the scene.

The distribution of the reward funds was put on hold until the FBI published its report on the bombing, which was released in mid-March. A committee made up of members from the NCVC Board of Directors and the Music City Inc. Board reviewed the FBI report to determine how to allocate the reward funds.

“After reading the report, we could not be prouder and happier to support our hard-working local and state law enforcement agencies for saving lives and bringing this investigation to a swift conclusion,” Music City Inc. chairman Ed Hardy said.

The FBI reported law enforcement received more than 2,500 tips and conducted more than 250 interviews during the investigation.

Funds donated to the Tennessee State Troopers Association will go towards financial assistance offered to families of fallen officers, troopers with long-term illnesses, and other financial needs.

Additional funds were raised and donated to victims and businesses impacted by the bombing.