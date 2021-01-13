Retired Tennessee Capitol reporter Chris Bundgaard honored by state assembly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2’s former State Capitol Newsroom reporter Chris Bundgaard was honored with a resolution at the Tennessee State Capitol on Wednesday.

This is an honor that very few journalists receive. Rep. William Lamberth explained why it was important for him to celebrate Chris today.

“He has always been fair to everyone. I mean there have been stories he has written that have been positive to some of the members, there were stories that many would think were negative, but they have been accurate and they have been truthful,” Lamberth said. “He has been a consummate professional his entire career down here, and all of us genuinely respect that and we wanted to honor his retirement on the floor today.”

“For someone who for decades has reported on the actions of this body, Mr. Chris Bundgaard on his retirement.”

Chris Bundgaard left News 2 with 42 years of reporting experience, having retired on December 31, 2020. Chris worked as a reporter, producer, and assignment editor with stops in Tennessee, Texas, Minnesota, and Utah. He was honored with several regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Emmys, and numerous Tennessee Associated Press broadcast awards.

Chris studied psychology at St. Olaf College, then developed a latent interest in journalism during graduate school at the University of Minnesota.

We want to wish our colleague and friend, Chris Bundgaard, all the best in his retirement.