KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend kicked off its first race Saturday evening with the 5k. The marathon, half marathon and relay were held Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, this year’s winners had crossed the finish line. Check out the full list below for names, hometowns and finish times.

Marathon

Here are the top 5 male overall finishers for the marathon

Stephen Martinez (Stone Mountain, GA) — 2:32:28

Christian Brewer (Denver) — 2:38:37

Seth Kolosso (Lenoir City) — 2:39:38

Adam Veron (Chattanooga) — 2:44:04

James Shea (Charlotte) — 2:46:26

Here are the top 5 female overall finishers for the marathon

Stephanie Buchanan (Bristol) — 2:44:26

Katie Baksa (Knoxville) — 2:53:05

Mary Alex Gary (Knoxville) — 2:53:55

Victoria Digiannantonio (Chicago) — 3:09:28

Audrey Carter (Whitesburg) — 3:09:56

Stephen Martinez – 1st Place Overall Male Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Ryan Shrum – 1st Place Grandmasters Male Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Becky Grindstaff – 3rd Place Masters Female Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Besties From Big Sky – 3rd Place Male Team – 2-person Knoxville Marathon Relay (WATE)

O Possum Where Art Thou? – 1st Place Coed Team – 2-person Knoxville Marathon Relay (WATE)

The Landi Lions – 2nd Place Coed Team – 4-person Knoxville Marathon Relay (WATE)

Seth Kolosso – 3rd Place Overall Male Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

James Shea – 5th Place Overall Male Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Erika Stafford – 3rd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Gina Hagar-Moitoso – 1st Place Grandmasters Female Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Stephanie Buchanan – 1st Place Overall Female Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

1st Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

1st Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner(WATE)

2nd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

1st Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon (WATE)

1st Place Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Kenneth Roark – 1st Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

1st Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Elaine Hassan – 1st Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

1st Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

1st Place Male Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

2nd Place Female Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

3rd Place Male Age Group Knoxville Marathon Winner (WATE)

Half Marathon

Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the half marathon

Alan Carreno (Las Vegas, NV) — 1:11:35

Cian Bell (Knoxville) — 1:12:29

Hisato Suetsugu (Peachtree City, GA) — 1:12:52

Bryan Morseman (Wheeler, NY) — 1:15:06

Michael Broud (Charlotte NC) — 1:15:41

Andrew Danner (Prospect, KY) — 1:15:46

Sammy DeGraff (Ootlewah) —1:16:00

Brandon Hough (Yellow Springs, OH) —1:16:16

Stewart Ellington (Knoxville) — 1:17:57

Ben Thurman (Knoxville) — 1:20:44

Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the half marathon

Amanda Martin (Johnson City) — 1:16:18

Elizabeth Herndon (Knoxville) — 1:20:08

Jennifer Weston (Oak Ridge) — 1:25:23

Alaina Riordan (Birmingham, AL) — 1:27:18

Marion Corum (Knoxville) — 1:27:21

Jaclyn Noshay (Farragut) — 1:28:41

Lauren Roth (Knoxville) — 1:28:55

Eliza Dickenson (Knoxville) — 1:29:30

Jenna Farmer (Knoxville) — 1:29:50

Trinny Duncan (Jonesborough) — 1:30:11

Handcyclists

Here are the top male overall finishers for the handcyclists

Dane Pylon (Asheville) — 1:31:37

David Neumer (Kingston) — 1:49:42

Joe Pomeroy (Easley, SC) — 2:21:29

Here are the top female overall finishers for the handcyclists

Carly Pearson (Knoxville) — 2:35:41

5K

Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the 5k

Zac Sakacsi (Kodak) — 16:48

Michael Hamilton (Oneonta, NY) —17:18

Timothy Baker (Knoxville) —18:39

Cody Omalley (Knoxville) —18:40

Bennett Hunter (Abingdon, VA)—18:57

Ron Hees (Knoxville) — 18:56

Nathan Mills (Knoxville) —19:29

Oscar Martinez (Knoxville) — 20:01

Willie Martinez (Knoxville) — 20:13

Brady Smith (Knoxville) — 19:59

Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the 5k

Ariana Vargas (Knoxville) — 20:46

Ava Woodyatt (Knoxville) — 21:17

Maria Zolkowski (Knoxville) — 21:26

Liz Contreras (Knoxville) —22:22

Campbell Asti (Knoxville) — 22:16

Amanda Pendley (Oak Ridge) — 22:36

O. Law (Knoxville) — 23:01

E. Adams (Knoxville) — 23:01

Griffin Harrison (Knoxville) — 23:40

Rachel Mathes (Knoxville) — 23:46

2023 Half Marathon Finisher

2023 Relay Finisher

2023 Marathon Finisher

The Knoxville Marathon and Half-Marathon start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The first marathon finisher should cross the finish line around 10 a.m. The fastest anyone has ever run the marathon is 2:22:15. This time was set by Wojciech Kopec in 2013.