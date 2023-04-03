KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend kicked off its first race Saturday evening with the 5k. The marathon, half marathon and relay were held Sunday morning.
By Sunday afternoon, this year’s winners had crossed the finish line. Check out the full list below for names, hometowns and finish times.
Marathon
Here are the top 5 male overall finishers for the marathon
- Stephen Martinez (Stone Mountain, GA) — 2:32:28
- Christian Brewer (Denver) — 2:38:37
- Seth Kolosso (Lenoir City) — 2:39:38
- Adam Veron (Chattanooga) — 2:44:04
- James Shea (Charlotte) — 2:46:26
Here are the top 5 female overall finishers for the marathon
- Stephanie Buchanan (Bristol) — 2:44:26
- Katie Baksa (Knoxville) — 2:53:05
- Mary Alex Gary (Knoxville) — 2:53:55
- Victoria Digiannantonio (Chicago) — 3:09:28
- Audrey Carter (Whitesburg) — 3:09:56
Half Marathon
Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the half marathon
- Alan Carreno (Las Vegas, NV) — 1:11:35
- Cian Bell (Knoxville) — 1:12:29
- Hisato Suetsugu (Peachtree City, GA) — 1:12:52
- Bryan Morseman (Wheeler, NY) — 1:15:06
- Michael Broud (Charlotte NC) — 1:15:41
- Andrew Danner (Prospect, KY) — 1:15:46
- Sammy DeGraff (Ootlewah) —1:16:00
- Brandon Hough (Yellow Springs, OH) —1:16:16
- Stewart Ellington (Knoxville) — 1:17:57
- Ben Thurman (Knoxville) — 1:20:44
Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the half marathon
- Amanda Martin (Johnson City) — 1:16:18
- Elizabeth Herndon (Knoxville) — 1:20:08
- Jennifer Weston (Oak Ridge) — 1:25:23
- Alaina Riordan (Birmingham, AL) — 1:27:18
- Marion Corum (Knoxville) — 1:27:21
- Jaclyn Noshay (Farragut) — 1:28:41
- Lauren Roth (Knoxville) — 1:28:55
- Eliza Dickenson (Knoxville) — 1:29:30
- Jenna Farmer (Knoxville) — 1:29:50
- Trinny Duncan (Jonesborough) — 1:30:11
Handcyclists
Here are the top male overall finishers for the handcyclists
- Dane Pylon (Asheville) — 1:31:37
- David Neumer (Kingston) — 1:49:42
- Joe Pomeroy (Easley, SC) — 2:21:29
Here are the top female overall finishers for the handcyclists
- Carly Pearson (Knoxville) — 2:35:41
5K
Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the 5k
- Zac Sakacsi (Kodak) — 16:48
- Michael Hamilton (Oneonta, NY) —17:18
- Timothy Baker (Knoxville) —18:39
- Cody Omalley (Knoxville) —18:40
- Bennett Hunter (Abingdon, VA)—18:57
- Ron Hees (Knoxville) — 18:56
- Nathan Mills (Knoxville) —19:29
- Oscar Martinez (Knoxville) — 20:01
- Willie Martinez (Knoxville) — 20:13
- Brady Smith (Knoxville) — 19:59
Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the 5k
- Ariana Vargas (Knoxville) — 20:46
- Ava Woodyatt (Knoxville) — 21:17
- Maria Zolkowski (Knoxville) — 21:26
- Liz Contreras (Knoxville) —22:22
- Campbell Asti (Knoxville) — 22:16
- Amanda Pendley (Oak Ridge) — 22:36
- O. Law (Knoxville) — 23:01
- E. Adams (Knoxville) — 23:01
- Griffin Harrison (Knoxville) — 23:40
- Rachel Mathes (Knoxville) — 23:46
The Knoxville Marathon and Half-Marathon start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The first marathon finisher should cross the finish line around 10 a.m. The fastest anyone has ever run the marathon is 2:22:15. This time was set by Wojciech Kopec in 2013.