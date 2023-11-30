NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Census Bureau estimated in 2020 that Tennessee had over 37,000 veterans with at least a 70% disability rating or higher.

Soon, many of them with kids could be getting a boost.

“The language was actually brought to me from a constituent out of Stewart County,” Rep. Jay Reedy (R-Erin) said.

Reedy, an Army veteran himself, filed a bill to give most dependents of veterans with a 100% disability rating a “waiver of tuition, maintenance fees and student activity fees,” and the student can go to any public state university or college for free.

“We need to pull out the stops. These men and women, maybe they give the blank check and they still get to come home because they were not killed in action,” he said. “But, there should be an obligation, I feel, that here in Tennessee we need to educate the next generation.”

Generally, a veteran who has a 100% disability rating is someone who was injured while serving. They cannot work and are mostly unable to take care of themselves because of their condition.

“When you think about the sacrifices many of us made, some gave their life,” Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) said. “But again, physically, mentally, emotionally, those things you can’t get back.”

The bill is likely to garner bipartisan support, like from fellow Army veteran Glynn.

“Veterans are always affected whether it be physically, mentally or emotionally,” he said. “To be able to give back and help them provide a way for the future and maintain a great quality of life, I think it’s an awesome bill, and I can’t wait to sign off on it.”

A bigger snag Reedy’s bill might hit could be from his own party. Tennessee’s revenue growth has decreased as the year closes, and this bill is likely to cost a decent chunk of change.

Still, both vets say there’s really no price tag that could be too high.

“You can’t put a price on sacrifice,” Glynn said.

“I think it’s an easy walk to the governor’s desk,” Reedy agreed separately.

When asked his confidence rate on a scale of 1-10, he was blunt. “Eleven,” Reedy said. “It’s going to pass. It is.”