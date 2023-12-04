NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rarely do you see Tennessee Republicans in favor of some sort of restrictions to the state’s open gun policies.

But Sen. Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) is bucking that trend, filing a bill that would make it so, ‘a person convicted of felony theft of a firearm…is permanently prohibited from purchasing a firearm in this state.’

“What we’re saying is it doesn’t matter if the DA does their job or not, in Tennessee, if you steal firearms from law-abiding people, you’re going to forfeit that right,” Lowe said.

In Tennessee, people are already restricted from owning a firearm if they have a felony on their record, so this bill would bring consistency to the rest of the code.

Regardless, Lowe said he drafted the bill because of a lack of enforcement of current laws on the books.

“We have some district attorneys in this state that aren’t doing their job,” he said. “They’re pro-criminal, they coddle to the criminal element more than they do the victims in this state.”

The bill will likely receive bipartisan support as it’s currently constructed – though for entirely different reasons.

Amidst a rising number of gun-related thefts earlier in the year, Democrats put forward a bill penalizing people for leaving their guns accessible in their cars. But Republicans didn’t bite.

“Here we’re facing an ongoing cry from Tennessee citizens for better gun safety legislation to better protect our communities and our neighborhoods and our children,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said.

The rare display of bipartisanship shows the parties can find common ground, even if it is for different reasonings.

“In our status as a superminority party, we have to work across the aisle to make progress, and we’re always open to any ideas that allow us to make any progress whatsoever,” Clemmons said. “As long as we’re working toward better protecting our children and our schools and our churches in each and every neighborhood across the state of Tennessee, we’re going to be on board with that effort.”

Lowe may have a harder time with the Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA) or other Republicans.

News 2 did reach out to the TFA to see if they had thoughts. As of publishing, the organization’s executive director has not responded.

But Lowe thinks the issue is pretty cut and dry. “Either you side with criminals or you side with victims,” he said.

The bill won’t apply to anyone who’s committed a gun-theft felony prior to it potentially passing the General Assembly next year. If it passes in its current form, it’s set to take effect once the governor signs off on it.