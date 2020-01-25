Representative proposes bill that would limit citations from traffic cameras

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — One Tennessee Representative is hoping to address the amount of citations issued from traffic cameras.

Rep. Andy Holt (D – Dresden) proposed a bill in the General Assembly that. according to the General Assembly’s website, “prohibits the issuance of traffic citations based solely on evidence obtained from unmanned traffic cameras used to monitor and enforce traffic signal violations or speed limits.”

Rep. Holt is no stranger to opposing traffic cameras. He posted a video online back in 2016 burning a citation he received from a traffic camera.

