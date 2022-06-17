NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is close to purchasing the Nashville Predators, according to reports.

Sportico reported Haslam is nearing a deal to buy the team, which is valued at an estimated $680 million.

The team is currently controlled by Herbert Fritch, a healthcare entrepreneur who took over as chairman in 2019. He replaced Tom Cigarran, who was in this role since 2010. The team is currently owned by Predators Holdings LLC, which manages the day-to-day operations of Bridgestone Arena.

The former Governor’s brother Jimmy Haslam also owns the Cleveland Browns. Bill Haslam served as the Republican governor of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019.

The value of the team has grown throughout the years as the Preds were purchased in 1998 for $175 million.

News 2 has reached out to the Predators for comment.