Tennessee currently ranks 19th in the country for online safety for children.

CenturylinkQuote.com has released its second annual report on “Safest and Most Dangerous States for Kids Online.”

The group focused on three different metrics: internet crime rate, cyberbullying and sexting laws, along with malware infection rate.

According to the report, Louisiana ranked as the best state for kids to be online, while Mississippi had the lowest internet crime victim rate.