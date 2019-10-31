Report: Tennessee student progress largely stagnant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s student progress has largely stagnated according to the Nation’s 2019 Report Card.

Fourth and eighth-graders take the National Assessment of Educational Progress every two years.

The state’s department of education says the report shows no statistical gains compared to 2017, except for a rebound in fourth-grade math.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Education, noteworthy gains were made in fourth-grade math, but officials believe it is time to accelerate learning based on recent results.

