JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A recent report shows Tennessee ranks tenth in the country for best community colleges.

The finance website “WalletHub” says it looked at more than 700 institutions, weighing factors such as cost, education outcomes and career outcomes.

The top community colleges in Tennessee are Walters State, Roan State and Columbia State.

Virginia ranks much lower on the list at 34, and North Carolina fell even further at 38.