NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WATE) – More than 80,000 kids in Tennessee do not have health insurance, according to a new report by Georgetown University.

It estimates 83,000 children in the state were uninsured last year.

From 2016 to 2018, Tennessee had the nation’s largest increase in uninsured children with a jump from 3.7% to 5.2%.

You can find additional details in the actual report online by clicking here.