Knoxville Rep. Zachary shares tentative date for special COVID session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee State Representative Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) has shared a tentative date for a proposed special session on COVID for Oct. 27. Another special session called by Governor Bill Lee began Monday regarding the Ford Megasite plant.

Up until this point, lawmakers have only been eyeing the late October date for the COVID special session.

“We’re hoping — the tentative date is Oct. 27 for the special session related to all things COVID,” Zachary said in a video clarifying the special sessions both this week and the one proposed for late October. “We got the official call of the session, the parameters around that special session – which again would be Oct. 27.”

Zachary also shared the petition which makes the session possible, along with the parameters for the session. Some of those parameters include:

Uniform standards for face coverings

Use of state funds for COVID restrictions

Administering COVID-19 vaccines to children without a parent or guardian’s permission

Allowing people who are impacted by a job-mandated vaccine to sue their employers

Earlier this month, State House Speaker Cameron Sexton called for a special session regarding COVID-19 mandates. Speaker Sexton added lawmakers were working together to call an additional special session once the Ford special session is completed.

In August, Zachary said he and his colleagues were in agreement on the call for a special session, “I think it is the right move, we were unanimous as Tennessee House Republicans calling for that special session. The final call is up to Governor Lee – I hope it happens sooner rather than later.”