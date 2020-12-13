Rep. Phil Roe responds to No Surprises Act

(WJHL) — Rep. Phil Roe (R- Tenn.) released a statement Saturday after House and Senate committees announced an agreement on preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills and establishing a framework to resolve bills between providers and payers.

The following state was provided in the press release:

I am very encouraged by the changes that have been incorporated into this latest agreement, and thank all of the negotiators for working to find an agreement that is fair to all sides. I have said since this issue first was considered that all of us want to see patients protected from unfair bills and a fair process for resolving the resulting bill. I’ve also said that a process that incorporates independent dispute resolution – an arbitration process that several of our states have used with great success – is the fairest model to all parties, and it’s very encouraging that this agreement more closely resembles those successful models. I look forward to carefully reviewing the agreement in the days ahead and discussing with members of the Doctors Caucus, and hope we can bring resolution to this issue before the end of this Congress. Rep. Phil Roe

The complete agreement can be viewed HERE, and a summary is provided HERE.