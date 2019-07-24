Rep. Matthew Hill doesn’t receive enough votes to become next Speaker of TN House

NASHVILLE, (WJHL) – Tennessee Representative Matthew Hill of Jonesborough has been dropped from the running for Tennessee Speaker of the House.

WJHL’s sister station, WKRN in Nashville, reports that Hill was dropped from the running for the seat before the possible final round of voting.

Now to potentially final round of TN House speaker nominee vote between Reps Curtis Johnson and Cameron Sexton. Rep Hill drops out by rule after 3rd round because he finished with the lowest vote of theee candidates. Johnson 23 votes in round 3, Sexton 27 and Hill 20. @WKRN — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) July 24, 2019

Rep. Hill was dropped by rule after the third round of voting since he finished with the lowest vote of the three remaining candidates.

“Unfortunately we came up four votes short in the third round, I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and colleagues who supported me during this Speakers race. I congratulate Rep. Cameron Sexton on becoming the Republican nominee for Speaker. I remain 100% committed to working for the families of Washington County as their State Representative. “ Rep. Matthew Hill

Rep. Sexton of Crossville won the nomination from the Republicans after a final round of voting.

