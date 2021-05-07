Rep. John Holsclaw sponsored bill that reduces annual fees for Tennessee charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Rep. John Holsclaw Jr. (R- Tenn.) worked alongside Sen. Ken Yager to pass House Bill 820, which reduces several fees geared toward state charities from July 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

Initial application fees for an annual event, annual event application fees and late filing fees have all been reduced to $10 under the new bill.

These fees were originally $50, up to $700 and $25, respectively. The bill is projected to save charitable organizations within the state nearly $2 million.

It’s great when legislation is passed that streamlines two divisions, making state departments more efficient and effective, as well as, it will save charitable organizations nearly two million dollars. Tennessee Rep. John Holsclaw

