Rep. Harshbarger partners with Vietnam War Commemoration to honor veterans in Tennessee’s 1st district

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger announced Friday that she has teamed up with the United States Vietnam War Commemoration to honor Vietnam-era veterans and their families in Tennessee’s 1st District.

“There are over 150,000 Vietnam-era veterans in Tennessee, and I want to honor those who call our 1st Congressional District home,” Harshbarger said. “Although I didn’t serve in the armed forces, I want to carry the tradition set forth by my predecessor Rep. Phil Roe by continuing to recognize the tremendous sacrifice our servicemembers — past and present — have made to protect our lives and many freedoms.”

The Vietnam War Commemoration is a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began on Memorial Day in 2021 and will go through Veterans Day in 2025.

The commemoration’s main goal is to find and honor Vietnam veterans for their service to the country. Participating Vietnam veterans and their families will be eligible to receive a lapel pin and certificate of special recognition.

In addition to partnering with Vietnam War Commemoration, Congresswoman Harshbarger has also cosponsored the following bills to help Vietnam era veterans:

H.R. 2269, the Keeping Our Promises Act. This bipartisan legislation would provide certain Vietnam era veterans with the health benefits and care they have earned, ensuring certain conditions such as hypertension and stroke are covered by the presumption of service connection relating to exposure to herbicides.

H.R. 2268, the Granting VA Benefits for Vets Exposed to Agent Orange Act. Under current VA policy, the presumption of exposure to herbicides for Vietnam era veterans who served in Thailand is limited based on geographic location of service and job class. This will be the first bipartisan legislative action specifically providing veterans who were stationed in Thailand with the health benefits and care they have earned.

