Reopening Tennessee: Retail to ‘establish one-way aisles’ and ‘prohibit the use of reusable bags’ under new guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Retail stores will be some of the first businesses to reopen under Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s plan to reboot the state’s economy.

The following are specific retail guidelines for Tennessee starting April 29.

RETAIL GUIDELINES

Protecting Employees

• Wear dedicated cloth face coverings, gloves, and other personal protection

items as recommended by the CDC

• Report any symptoms of illness to supervisor

• Provide training on personal protective equipment based on CDC guidelines

• Sanitize hands with soap and/or hand sanitizer

• Stagger shifts, breaks, and meals to maintain social distancing

Protecting Customers

• Limit customer occupancy to 50% of store capacity

• Customers should wear face coverings inside stores

• Consider shopping hours for the elderly, medically vulnerable, and health care workers

• Establish one-way aisles and traffic patterns for social distancing

• Increase curbside, pickup, and delivery service options

• Prompt customers regarding the importance of social distancing

Business Operations

• Establish enhanced cleaning protocols that follow CDC guidelines

• Designate separate entrances and exits

• Use plastic shields or barriers at checkout between the customer and clerk

• Adjust store hours to allow time for enhanced cleaning

• Prohibit the use of reusable bags

• Suspend “self-service” food stations and dining areas

• Suspend the sampling of food and personal hygiene products

• Management-level employees should monitor compliance

• Add social distancing “reminder” signage and announcements

The following are specific restaurant guidelines for Tennessee starting April 27.

RESTAURANT GUIDELINES

Protecting Employees

• Wear face coverings and gloves

• Report any symptoms of illness to supervisor

• Follow daily sanitation protocols

Protecting Customers

• Limit occupancy to 50% of seating capacity

• Space tables 6 feet apart

• Limit seating to 6 per table

• Use social distancing standards in waiting areas

• Keep bar areas closed

• No live music

• Screen customers with basic questions about COVID-19

symptoms

Business Operations

• Sanitize all front-of-house contact surfaces every two hours

• Use disposable menus or sanitize menus between each use

• Use rolled silverware/napkins stored in sealed bins

• Sanitize chairs and all tabletop items after each table turn

• Do not offer self-serve buffets, shared condiments, or beverage

station re-use

• Provide ServSafe COVID-19 training for all food handlers

