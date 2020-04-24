Reopening Tennessee: Guidance coming next week for ‘gyms, churches, hospitals and physician practices’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made several key announcements Friday as state officials work to reopen the economy across the Volunteer State in phases.

The governor gave guidance for restaurants and retail stores that are slated to open next week.

The governor also said that in this phased reboot of the economy, there will be further guidance for “gyms, churches, hospitals and physician practices” next week.

He did mention that some close contact businesses like salons and barber shops will not be able to open immediately.

“There will be some businesses that will not be slated for potential opening until later in May. Close contact services will continue to be on hold for at least a couple more weeks. Barbershops, salons, tattoo, massage, services that are virtually impossible to socially distance while delivering. We are going to get those open as soon as we can,” Governor Lee said Friday.

