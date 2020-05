NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said the state’s economic recovery group will be issuing guidance Wednesday for small group recreation outfits to reopen starting May 8.

Governor Lee said bowling alleys and putt putt facilities are included in that group.

Lee said small group recreational outfits may reopen Friday with guidance for operations forthcoming. — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 5, 2020

