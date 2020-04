NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news briefing Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave the green light for hospitals across the Volunteer State to resume “appropriate elective medical procedures” on Friday, May 1.

According to Governor Lee, the first wave of approved procedures include routine screenings and joint replacements.

