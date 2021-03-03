Remembering 25 lives lost in Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twenty five people were killed amid a tornado outbreak that began late the night of March 2, 2020 and continued into the early morning hours of March 3.

An EF-2 tornado struck Benton County around 11 p.m. the night of March 2. Carl Frazee, a 67-year-old Camden man, was inside his mobile home when the storm hit and died protecting his long-time girlfriend Patty, who survived her injuries.

Hattie Collins (Photo: Zach and Sarah Photography)

Joshua, Sawyer & Erin Kimberlin (Photo: Submitted by family)

Harlan Marsh (Photo: Submitted)

Dawson and Terry Curtis (Photo: Submitted)

Leisha Littenberry (Photo: Submitted)

Carl Frazee (Photo: Jennifer Davis-Irwin)

Patricia “Pat” Lane (Photo: Collegeside Church)

Amanda Cole (Photo: Submitted)

Michael Dolfini and Albree Sexton (Photo: Submitted)

Brandy Barker, Wilson County (Photo: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Donna and James Eaton, Wilson County (Photo: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Bridgett McCormick, Putnam County (Photo: Submitted)

Charles “Keith” Selby, 65, & Cathy Selby, 63, (Courtesy: Crest Lawn Funeral Home)

Jamie Smith, 36 (Courtesy: Oak Lawn Funeral Home)

Stephanie Field, 36, & Harlan Marsh, 5 (Photo: Submitted)

Todd Koehler & Sue Koehler (Photo: Submitted)

Jessica Clark, 31 (Courtesy: Whitson Funeral Home)

A powerful EF-3 tornado touched down in western Davidson County around 12:30 a.m. March 3 and tracked eastward for more than 60 miles through Wilson County into Smith County, killing five people and injuring 220 others, according to the National Weather Service.

Among the five killed were Michael Dolfini, 36, and Albree Sexton, 33, who had just left Attaboy Lounge, where Dolfini worked. Metro police said the couple died after they were struck by debris along McFerrin Avenue in East Nashville.

Three other deaths were reported in Wilson County, including Brandy Barker, a 38-year-old mother of two, who was killed while working security at CEVA Logistics on Athlete’s Way in Mt. Juliet. James and Donna Eaton, married for 58 years, died side-by-side in their Mt. Juliet home.

Nineteen deaths were reported when an EF-4 tornado hit Putnam County just after 1:45 a.m., damaging dozens of homes and businesses and injuring 88 other people.

Among those killed in Cookeville were five children under the age of 13. The youngest victim was two-year-old Sawyer Kimberlin, killed along with his parents, Josh and Erin Kimberlin when the twister hit their home.

Six-year-old Dawson Curtis and his nanny, Amanda Cole were both killed, as were four-year-old Hattie Collins and five-year-old Harlan Marsh.

25 lives lost in Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak:

Carl Frazee, 67 (Benton County)

Michael Dolfini, 36 (Davidson County)

Albree Sexton, 33 (Davidson County)

Brandy Barker, 38 (Wilson County)

James “Jim” Eaton, 84 (Wilson County)

Donna Eaton, 81 (Wilson County)

Jessica Clark, 31 (Putnam County)

Amanda Cole, 34 (Putnam County)

Hattie Collins, 4 (Putnam County)

Dawson Curtis, 6 (Putnam County)

Terry Curtis, 54 (Putnam County)

Joshua Kimberlin, 30 (Putnam County)

Erin Kimberlin, 29 (Putnam County)

Sawyer Kimberlin, 2 (Putnam County)

Todd Koehler, 54 (Putnam County)

Sue Koehler, 54 (Putnam County)

Patricia “Pat” Lane, 67 (Putnam County)

Leisha Littenberry, 28 (Putnam County)

Harlan Marsh, 5 (Putnam County)

Stephanie Field, 36 (Putnam County)

Charles “Keith” Selby, 65 (Putnam County)

Cathy Selby, 63 (Putnam County)

Bridgett McCormick, 13 (Putnam County)

Jamie Smith, 36 (Putnam County)

Robert Dickson, 68 (Putnam County)