REI to open Pigeon Forge store this spring

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – There will soon be a new source for outdoor gear and equipment in Pigeon Forge as REI plans to open their fifth store in Tennessee this spring.

Outdoor equipment store REI announced Monday they will open a new store in Pigeon Forge in spring 2020. This will be the fifth area location in Tennessee after Brentwood, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis.

The new 21,500 square-foot store will be located in The Tower Shops at The Mountain Mile shopping center.

“When exploring the Great Smoky Mountains, one of the best places to start is Pigeon Forge,” said Gail Kirkland, REI regional director for the south. “From hiking to backpacking to mountain biking, our goal is to connect our members to the activities they love and the ones they are eager to try.”

REI Pigeon Forge will also offer workshops, classes, and guided day trips to connect people to outdoor experiences in the Great Smoky Mountains. Last year, REI helped more than 350,000 people across the country get outside through classes, tours and events.

In addition, REI’s active adventure travel company, has operated fully guided trips in the Great Smoky Mountains for more than 12 years and currently offers five overnight travel options in the region.

This year, REI is investing $100,000 in nonprofits in Tennessee including the Southeastern Climbers Coalition, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club and Legacy Parks Foundation.

