Record year: Great Smoky Mountains National Park sees 12.5 million visitors in 2019

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park reached a new milestone by surpassing its record number of visitors in 2019.

According to a release from park officials Monday, a record 12,547,743 people visited GSMNP in 2019.

Photo: Jordan M./WJHL

The park also set monthly visitation records during January, March, April, May, June, and December.

Superintendent Cassius Cash issued a statement in part saying, “I am very proud of our employees who work hard each day, along with our volunteers and partners, to help provide outstanding visitor experiences and to protect the resources that people come here to enjoy.”

For more information about visitor states at National Parks, click HERE.